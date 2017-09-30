The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $44.00 target price on The Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) opened at 41.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.25.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $725.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post $1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

