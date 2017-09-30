The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Given Media Impact Score of 0.18

News coverage about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 49.1396076969718 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research firms have commented on GT. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $29.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) opened at 33.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $221,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,765.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean Claude Kihn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,849.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,251 shares of company stock worth $480,041 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

