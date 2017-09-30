The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE SCHW) opened at 43.74 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The Charles Schwab Corporation also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,534 put options on the company. This is an increase of 774% compared to the typical daily volume of 748 put options.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $15,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 6,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $265,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,005,884 shares of company stock valued at $43,286,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab Corporation

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

