Textron Inc. (TXT) Stake Increased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,931,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,260,000 after purchasing an additional 393,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,799,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,370,000 after purchasing an additional 655,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,562,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,457,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,055,000 after purchasing an additional 252,903 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,323,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,650,000 after purchasing an additional 957,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE TXT) opened at 53.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.56. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment is engaged in general aviation.

