Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.33% of Texas Roadhouse worth $337,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 227.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $123,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at 49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $51.91.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.23 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

