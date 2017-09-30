Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Takes $304,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 88.9% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.41.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) opened at 186.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average of $169.31. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $133.64 and a one year high of $191.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 29.85%. Amgen’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

