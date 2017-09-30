Texan Capital Management Has $370,000 Holdings in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Texan Capital Management held its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the retailer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Texan Capital Management’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wal-Mart Stores in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE WMT) traded down 1.03% on Friday, reaching $78.14. 10,353,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.30. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.99.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morningstar, Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vetr lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $64.26 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Wal-Mart Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 474,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $37,942,321.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,048,580 shares in the company, valued at $804,288,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 646,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $51,835,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,344,956 shares in the company, valued at $268,265,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock worth $785,676,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

