Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.22% of Tetra Tech worth $136,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) opened at 46.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $498.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.18 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

