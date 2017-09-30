Terex Corporation (TEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Terex Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $44.00 price target on Terex Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Terex Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Terex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) traded up 0.33% on Friday, reaching $45.02. 1,196,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $4.02 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. Terex Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Terex Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Terex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.79%.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $406,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 313,263 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 15,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $653,421.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,202 shares of company stock worth $159,449 and have sold 99,675 shares worth $3,951,999. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex Corporation by 11,851.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Terex Corporation by 1,197.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,263 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex Corporation by 51.0% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,624,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex Corporation by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,444,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after acquiring an additional 943,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Terex Corporation in the second quarter valued at $25,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Terex Corporation

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

