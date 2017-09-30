Teresa Parker Sells 8,000 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Teresa Parker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teresa Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Teresa Parker sold 11,399 shares of Northern Trust Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $999,122.35.

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ NTRS) opened at 91.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.92. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Northern Trust Corporation had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Northern Trust Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Northern Trust Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Northern Trust Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

