Headlines about Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tekla Healthcare Investors earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.1506415240711 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE HQH) opened at 25.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $26.37.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/tekla-healthcare-investors-hqh-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in securities of healthcare companies. It seeks to provide regular distribution of realized capital gains. It may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, located primarily in Western Europe, Canada and Japan, and securities of United States issuers that are traded in foreign markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.