Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,738 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos NV were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV by 8,736.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 458,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Galapagos NV from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Galapagos NV in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Galapagos NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nomura upped their target price on Galapagos NV from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Galapagos NV in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ GLPG) traded down 0.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,899 shares. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $103.54.

Galapagos NV Profile

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company’s activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to patient foundations, encompassing target discovery and validation, screening and drug discovery through to delivery of pre-clinical candidates.

