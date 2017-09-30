Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Media stories about Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.7696575866226 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS AG cut shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) traded up 2.59% on Friday, hitting $2.38. 388,168 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $366.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.73. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the offshore oil industry in North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. The Company operates shuttle tankers; towage vessels; floating, production, storage and off-loading (FPSO) units; floating storage and off-take (FSO) units; units for maintenance and safety (UMS); long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and conventional crude oil tankers.

