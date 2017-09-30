Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 167.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-lowers-position-in-novo-nordisk-as-nvo.html.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE NVO) opened at 48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $49.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.