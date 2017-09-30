Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $415,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ ISRG) opened at 1045.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $990.40 and its 200-day moving average is $891.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $610.71 and a 52-week high of $1,054.77. Intuitive Surgical’s stock is set to split on Friday, October 6th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, August 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 5th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $756.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $23.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.60, for a total value of $945,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 17,975 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.27, for a total transaction of $16,847,428.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,412,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,172 shares of company stock worth $21,923,487 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.33 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.32.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

