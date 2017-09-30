Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.28 Million Stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Valero Energy Corporation were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 67,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 88.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,138,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 7.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 176,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy Corporation alerts:

In other Valero Energy Corporation news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $49,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $3,863,514.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-has-3-28-million-stake-in-valero-energy-corporation-vlo.html.

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) opened at 76.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Valero Energy Corporation had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Valero Energy Corporation’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Valero Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

About Valero Energy Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.