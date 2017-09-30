Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,903 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) worth $117,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 2,833.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,133,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,208,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 19.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,760,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 240.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,752,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,394,000 after acquiring an additional 875,164 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 43,366.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 797,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

In other news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) opened at 134.77 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.04 and a 1-year high of $135.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.93.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

