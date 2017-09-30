TD Securities Boosts Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO) Price Target to C$2.25

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.78.

Get Taseko Mines Ltd alerts:

Shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) opened at 2.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $529.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/td-securities-boosts-taseko-mines-ltd-tko-price-target-to-c2-25.html.

In other Taseko Mines news, insider John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Also, Director Alexander Morrison sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$200,640.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,240.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.