Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYRS. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $28.00 price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.84 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SYRS) traded down 3.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 273,558 shares. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock’s market capitalization is $386.55 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.09) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric R. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $476,803 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,926,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 418,061 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 973,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 189.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 250,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 176.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,250 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 155.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 121,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 74,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines.

