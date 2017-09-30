Symphony International Holdings Ltd (SIHL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Symphony International Holdings Ltd (LON:SIHL) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Symphony International Holdings’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Symphony International Holdings (SIHL) traded up 0.2874% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.8725. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,391 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 446.62 million. Symphony International Holdings has a 12 month low of GBX 0.73 and a 12 month high of GBX 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.85.

About Symphony International Holdings

Symphony International Holdings Limited is an investment company. The Company primarily invests in sectors that include healthcare, hospitality and lifestyle, including education and real estate developments, across Asia. It operates through five operating segments. The Healthcare segment includes investments in Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust and IHH Healthcare Bhd, and a healthcare services portfolio.

