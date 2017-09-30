Symphony Asset Management LLC Sells 4,226 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Symphony Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 88.7% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 10.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 13.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $396,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,996.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $1,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,124,714 shares of company stock valued at $113,927,970 in the last ninety days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) opened at 53.95 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sysco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Sysco Corporation Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

