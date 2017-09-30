Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Swiss Re (SSREY) opened at 22.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.55. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

