Swiss National Bank Maintains Position in California Water Service Group Holding (CWT)

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its position in California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of California Water Service Group Holding worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group Holding by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group Holding by 0.6% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group Holding by 44.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group Holding by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group Holding by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $60,364.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $39,858.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,382.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) opened at 38.15 on Friday. California Water Service Group Holding has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. California Water Service Group Holding had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group Holding will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of California Water Service Group Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group Holding in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group Holding in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group Holding from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group Holding has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About California Water Service Group Holding

California Water Service Group is a holding company. The Company operates through the supply and distribution of water and providing water-related utility services segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides non-regulated services and non-regulated services to private companies and municipalities.

