Swiss National Bank Has $2.86 Million Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Proto Labs worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) opened at 80.30 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.49 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $54,715.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

