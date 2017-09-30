SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth about $4,446,000. Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 577,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/sva-plumb-wealth-management-llc-acquires-165-shares-of-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-the-pnc.html.

In other news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE PNC) opened at 134.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.04 and a 52-week high of $135.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.75.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.