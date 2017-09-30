Superior Uniform Group (SGC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Superior Uniform Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 45.5307675125426 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,214 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Superior Uniform Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $338.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of -0.01.

Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Superior Uniform Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Uniform Group will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Uniform Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Superior Uniform Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Superior Uniform Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $377,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Superior Uniform Group Company Profile

Superior Uniform Group, Inc (Superior) manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel and accessories for the medical and health fields, as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure and public safety markets. Superior operates through two segments: Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions.

