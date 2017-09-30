Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Given $3.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superconductor Technologies an industry rank of 228 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCON. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Superconductor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Superconductor Technologies (SCON) opened at 1.03 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $11.04 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Superconductor Technologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.50.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 26,445.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superconductor Technologies will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment.

