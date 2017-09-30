Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 3,495 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned 0.13% of M.D.C. Holdings worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on M.D.C. Holdings from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America Corporation restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered M.D.C. Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of M.D.C. Holdings in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $947,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) opened at 33.21 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.35.

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. M.D.C. Holdings had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $648.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. M.D.C. Holdings’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc is engaged in two primary operations, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in Virginia, Florida and Maryland, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc, StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

