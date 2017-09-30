Suntrust Banks Inc. Maintains Stake in Guess?, Inc. (GES)

Suntrust Banks Inc. held its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,046 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned 0.22% of Guess? worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in Guess? by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz sold 6,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $96,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,200.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) opened at 17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.69 and a beta of 0.41. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.82 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 price target on Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

