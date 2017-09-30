SunTrust Banks, Inc. Increases Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Price Target to $0.00

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q1 2018 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THO. BidaskClub upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Shares of Thor Industries (NYSE THO) opened at 125.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92. Thor Industries has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $127.12. Thor Industries also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,709 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 587% compared to the average daily volume of 1,704 call options.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post $7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,396,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,580,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 14,578.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,293 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,458,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,442,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,120,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,034,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

