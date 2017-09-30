Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 189.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 342,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco Logistics Partners were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETP. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco Logistics Partners LP alerts:

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $20,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,973,363.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/sunoco-logistics-partners-lp-etp-position-boosted-by-hightower-advisors-llc.html.

A number of research firms have commented on ETP. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco Logistics Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.46.

Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP) traded down 1.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,548,778 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $20.11 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Sunoco Logistics Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sunoco Logistics Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco Logistics Partners LP will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Logistics Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Logistics Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco Logistics Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.