SUNNY OPTICAL TECH HKD0.10 (SNPTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SUNNY OPTICAL TECH HKD0.10 (NASDAQ:SNPTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Optical components product includes glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets and other various lens sets. Optoelectronic products includes handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras and other optoelectronic modules and optical instruments includes microscopes, optical measuring instruments and various high-end optical analytical instrument. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is based in Yuyao, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of SUNNY OPTICAL TECH HKD0.10 (SNPTF) opened at 15.9168 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. SUNNY OPTICAL TECH HKD0.10 has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.6696.

