Sundance Energy Australia Ltd. (SNDE) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sundance Energy Australia Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sundance Energy Australia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Iberia Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sundance Energy Australia to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sundance Energy Australia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) opened at 4.6134 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. Sundance Energy Australia has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company’s market capitalization is $57.71 million.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companys exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma.

