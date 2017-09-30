Sun Life Financial INC Raises Holdings in Health Care SPDR (XLV)

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares during the period. Health Care SPDR makes up 2.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Health Care SPDR (XLV) traded up 0.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. 6,902,730 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. Health Care SPDR has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

