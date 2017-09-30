Sun Life Financial INC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Telecom (IYZ)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones US Telecom (NYSE:IYZ) by 1,728.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,876 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones US Telecom comprises approximately 0.4% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Telecom were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom by 15.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 72,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom by 19.7% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom in the second quarter worth about $3,871,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/sun-life-financial-inc-has-3-44-million-holdings-in-ishares-dow-jones-us-telecom-iyz.html.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Telecom (NYSE IYZ) traded down 0.94% on Friday, hitting $30.41. 139,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. iShares Dow Jones US Telecom has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3054 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones US Telecom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

iShares Dow Jones US Telecom Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

