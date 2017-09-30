Sun Life Financial INC Buys 6,471 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 129,420.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.53.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $318,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,644.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary K. Stadler sold 4,451 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $471,227.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,138.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE KSU) traded up 0.45% on Friday, hitting $108.68. The stock had a trading volume of 515,334 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $109.13.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Kansas City Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

