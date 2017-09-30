Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of Sun Communities (SUI) traded up 0.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $85.68. 296,173 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sun Communities has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.58 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post $0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 382.86%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $456,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $477,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,543,850.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,796. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

