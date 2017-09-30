Stryker Corporation (SYK) Stake Maintained by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC maintained its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 24,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 231,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/stryker-corporation-syk-stake-maintained-by-wms-partners-llc.html.

In related news, insider David Floyd sold 19,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $2,790,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $731,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,927. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) opened at 142.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.98. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker Corporation from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stryker Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.73.

Stryker Corporation Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.