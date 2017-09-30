Stryker Corporation (SYK) Receives $144.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.47.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Stryker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

In related news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $731,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,976.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $164,396.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,853.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,429 shares of company stock worth $3,686,927 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 2,526.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,976,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140,000 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 34,120.3% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,260,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,421,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 2,237.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,019,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,452,000 after acquiring an additional 975,656 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 41.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,403,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,759,000 after acquiring an additional 414,715 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE SYK) traded up 1.28% on Wednesday, reaching $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,232 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Stryker Corporation Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

