PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 764,594 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 172% compared to the average volume of 280,975 put options.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) opened at 145.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a one year low of $113.45 and a one year high of $146.59.

Get PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/stock-traders-purchase-large-volume-of-put-options-on-powershares-qqq-trust-series-1-qqq.html.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.