Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alibaba Group Holding Limited Call Options (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 125,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the average daily volume of 52,438 call options.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) opened at 172.71 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $86.01 and a 1-year high of $180.87. The firm has a market cap of $439.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average is $135.68.

Get Alibaba Group Holding Limited alerts:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,607,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,251,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440,476 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,857,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,082,000 after buying an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $182.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-alibaba-group-holding-limited-call-options-baba.html.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.