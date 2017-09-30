Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Colgate-Palmolive Put Options (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,824 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 601% compared to the average volume of 1,116 put options.

In other news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $277,547.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,323.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis J. Hickey sold 73,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $5,304,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,985 shares in the company, valued at $34,821,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) opened at 72.85 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $77.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3,121.95%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

