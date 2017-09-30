Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 30th (AMS, ATHM, ATTO, BAM, CX, EGP, ENLC, LPG, MCHP, NWN)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, September 30th:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEMKT:AMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NW Natural is principally engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (OPUC) has allocated to NW Natural as its exclusive service area a major portion of western Oregon, including the Portland metropolitan area, most of the fertile Willamette Valley and the coastal area from Astoria to Coos Bay. NW Natural also holds certificates from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) granting it exclusive rights to serve portions of three Washington counties bordering the Columbia River. “

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pier 1 Imports, Inc. consists of a chain of retail stores operating under the names Pier 1 Imports and The Pier, selling a wide variety of furniture, decorative home furnishings, dining and kitchen goods, accessories and other specialty items for the home. Additionally, the company, through certain subsidiaries, operates stores in the United Kingdom under the name The Pier. The company supplies merchandise and licenses the Pier 1 name to Sears Mexico and Sears Puerto Rico. “

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seadrill Partners (NASDAQ:SDLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

