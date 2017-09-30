STM Group Plc (STM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) remained flat at GBX 55.00 during midday trading on Friday. 24,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is GBX 32.67 million. STM Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 31.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 63.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.67.

Separately, FinnCap upped their price objective on STM Group Plc from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.81) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other news, insider Alan Roy Kentish sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.70), for a total transaction of £260,000 ($349,650.35).

About STM Group Plc

STM Group PLC is a financial services company engaged in the structuring and administration of clients’ assets. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Insurance Management, STM Life and Other Services. It specializes in the delivery of a range of financial service products to professional intermediaries and in the administration of assets for international clients in relation to retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring.

