Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sientra, Inc. (SIEN)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $14.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sientra in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Sientra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Sientra (NASDAQ SIEN) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 132,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $297.31 million. Sientra has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 173.83%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sientra will post ($2.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mission Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 260.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures, which it offers in over 190 variations of shapes, sizes and textures. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders, or breast products to plastic surgeons.

