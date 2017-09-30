Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,602 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.47% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) traded up 0.11% on Friday, hitting $106.55. 243,923 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 14.30%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $612,167.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,102 shares in the company, valued at $28,967,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $176,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 367,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,273,372.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,819 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,786. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

