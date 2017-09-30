Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $359,000 Position in Exterran Corporation (EXTN)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,440 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exterran Corporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exterran Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exterran Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Exterran Corporation by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Exterran Corporation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) opened at 31.61 on Friday. Exterran Corporation has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $34.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The firm’s market cap is $1.13 billion.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.37. Exterran Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $330.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Corporation will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exterran Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exterran Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Exterran Corporation Profile

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it.

