Sterling Bancorp (STL) Position Increased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425,825 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.56% of Sterling Bancorp worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50,894.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,992,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,033,000 after buying an additional 15,961,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,931,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,564,000 after buying an additional 1,257,312 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,697,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,240,000 after buying an additional 1,182,263 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $17,510,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 772,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 652,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

In other news, Director Burt Steinberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,176.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE STL) traded down 0.60% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,371,325 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

