Stephen M. Waters Sells 656 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Stock

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Director Stephen M. Waters sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $49,764.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen M. Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Valero Energy Corporation alerts:

On Wednesday, September 6th, Stephen M. Waters sold 1,500 shares of Valero Energy Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE VLO) opened at 76.93 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Valero Energy Corporation had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Valero Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stephen M. Waters Sells 656 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/stephen-m-waters-sells-656-shares-of-valero-energy-corporation-vlo-stock.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy Corporation from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.49.

Valero Energy Corporation Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.