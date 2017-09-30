State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $624,000 Stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its position in Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,606 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Meridian Bioscience worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) opened at 14.30 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience Inc. will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Chairman John A. Kraeutler acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $95,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 345,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,294.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc is a life science company engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels, and the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/quantitative PCR (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, competent cells and bioresearch reagents used by researchers and other diagnostic manufacturers.

